Altair Resources Inc (CVE:AVX) shares dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 680,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 210,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31.

Get Altair Resources alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Altair Resources (AVX) Shares Down 25%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/altair-resources-avx-shares-down-25.html.

About Altair Resources (CVE:AVX)

Altair Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, lead, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Pan American and Prince mines; and the Caselton concentrator in the Pioche district, Nevada.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Altair Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.