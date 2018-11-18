Amdocs Limited (DOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 price target on shares of Amdocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 644,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,358. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,665,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,586,000 after buying an additional 368,118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,564 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,446,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,316,000 after acquiring an additional 375,255 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 23.1% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,716,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,247,000 after acquiring an additional 697,639 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,070,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,627,000 after acquiring an additional 176,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

