American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.34 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,974,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $90.42 and a one year high of $133.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $125.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $137.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $191,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

