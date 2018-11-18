American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 202,863 Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 202,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 615,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Parry sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $314,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,593. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 200.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $843.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

