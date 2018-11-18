American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $20.25 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $964.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $422,615.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 75,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 439,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 209,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

