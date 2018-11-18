American Express (AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. American Express reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $114.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.46. 3,486,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Express has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo acquired 20,142,123 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,424,160.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $2,797,972.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,359.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Express by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

