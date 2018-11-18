American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.81.

AMH opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,074,942 shares of company stock worth $42,482,652 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $3,450,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,111,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,597 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,051.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 176,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.7% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 875,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 137,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

