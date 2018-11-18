American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT) Downgraded to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$115.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.77 million.

