American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT) Downgraded to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2018

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$115.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.77 million.

