American National Insurance Co. TX Invests $425,000 in NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (NTDOY) Stock

American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new position in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 190,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 448,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.13. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.20%. Research analysts expect that NINTENDO Ltd/ADR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

