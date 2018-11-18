American National Insurance Co. TX Sells 32,125 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

American National Insurance Co. TX decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

In related news, Director Tanya M. Acker bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.01 per share, for a total transaction of $816,284.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 530,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,833.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,925 shares of company stock worth $1,278,844. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/american-national-insurance-co-tx-sells-32125-shares-of-pacwest-bancorp-pacw.html.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.