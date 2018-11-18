American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 13,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,908,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,487,882.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $25,594,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,528 shares of company stock worth $36,954,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

AMT opened at $163.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

