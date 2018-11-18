Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.29

Media stories about Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amicus Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Amicus Therapeutics’ analysis:

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,550. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 9.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $626,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 620,000 shares of company stock worth $7,505,000 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

