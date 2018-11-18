Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $952.85 million, a PE ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,474.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 38,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $798,158.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,630.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,575 shares of company stock worth $2,196,689. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

