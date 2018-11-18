Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anadarko Petroleum earned a coverage optimism score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas development company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Anadarko Petroleum’s analysis:

Several analysts recently commented on APC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:APC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -51.02%.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

