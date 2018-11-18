Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday.

APC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

APC stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

