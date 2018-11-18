Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $746,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 30.9% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 14.9% during the third quarter. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 11.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

