Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.24.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. 3,167,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $262,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,658 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

