Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) to Post $1.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 253.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.82.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.38. 4,641,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.