Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.16. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Summit Insights upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $275,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73,523 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $106,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 195.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

