Analysts Anticipate Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) to Post -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Spark Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spark Therapeutics.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 463.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONCE shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

NASDAQ:ONCE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. 872,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.27. Spark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1,045.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

