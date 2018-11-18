Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.96). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,402.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

SPRO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 94,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,899. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

