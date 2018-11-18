Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

NYSE:BMY opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.3% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

