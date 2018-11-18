Analysts Expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce sales of $594.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.18 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $571.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAKE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.77%.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $53,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 452.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $256,000.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.