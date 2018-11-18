Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

XOM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,578,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,452 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

