Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Foundation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

First Foundation stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,133. The company has a market cap of $723.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director James G. Brakke purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $159,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,822 and sold 93,400 shares valued at $1,533,014. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,063,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 179,835 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 670,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 939,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 55,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

