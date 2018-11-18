Analysts Expect Guardant Health Inc (GH) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Guardant Health stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

