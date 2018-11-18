Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report sales of $14.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $16.80 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported sales of $8.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year sales of $54.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $58.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.47 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $62.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 287,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,568,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 831.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,004,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 896,771 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 770,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after buying an additional 230,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,353,000 after buying an additional 218,659 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 56.8% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 487,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 176,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 17.8% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 897,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 135,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 830,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,468. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 33.99 and a current ratio of 33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

