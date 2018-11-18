Analysts Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Silgan posted sales of $995.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, Director William T. Donovan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $158,319.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,300 shares of company stock worth $1,542,609 over the last 90 days. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,207,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after buying an additional 330,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,871,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,829,000 after buying an additional 235,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,814,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,436,000 after buying an additional 276,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silgan by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,169,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after buying an additional 96,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

SLGN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.41. 387,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Silgan has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.