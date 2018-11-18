Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report sales of $253.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $264.80 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $230.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $991.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.40 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBI. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $94.00 target price on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In other news, insider Vince A. Ackerson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,495. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,142,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,371,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,586,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,159,000 after acquiring an additional 377,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,008.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,012,000 after acquiring an additional 319,360 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 471,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 165,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

