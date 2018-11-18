Analysts Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Price Target at $8.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 163,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,476,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,347 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,330,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 667,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,955,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AHT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.94. 398,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $355.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.93 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

