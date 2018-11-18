Analysts Set Crh Plc (CRH) PT at $37.00

Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CRH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 1,110,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,667. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

