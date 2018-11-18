Analysts Set Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Price Target at $33.00

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. 771,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 63.60, a quick ratio of 63.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.78 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.