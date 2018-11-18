Analysts Set New Gold Inc (NGD) Price Target at $2.14

Shares of New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,000.00. Also, Director Renaud Adams acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00.

Shares of NGD stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.22. 499,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,955. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$192.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.55 million. Research analysts predict that New Gold will post -0.0299999990163935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

