Analysts Set Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Target Price at $52.28

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 58,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $2,976,901.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $74,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,069. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 319,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 159,044 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,609,000 after buying an additional 132,763 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 238,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 136,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 461,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 1.68. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

