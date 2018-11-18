Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) Target Price at $2,973.21

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,975 ($38.87).

RDSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of RDSB traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,453.50 ($32.06). 4,622,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

