Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Price Target at $49.67

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.06. 14,107,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,563. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $52.24.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

In other news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

