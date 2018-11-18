Analyzing Farmer Bros (FARM) & China Marine Food Group (CMFO)

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) and China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Farmer Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Farmer Bros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of China Marine Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmer Bros and China Marine Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Bros -4.10% -0.57% -0.26% China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Farmer Bros has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Marine Food Group has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmer Bros and China Marine Food Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Bros $606.54 million 0.67 -$18.28 million $0.13 184.15 China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Marine Food Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmer Bros.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Farmer Bros and China Marine Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Bros 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Marine Food Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmer Bros currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.81%. Given Farmer Bros’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmer Bros is more favorable than China Marine Food Group.

Summary

China Marine Food Group beats Farmer Bros on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Boyds, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurants, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

China Marine Food Group Company Profile

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products. China Marine Food Group Limited sells its dried and flavored seafood-based snack foods under the Mingxiang brand; and algae-based beverage products under the Hi-Power brand. The company also sells fresh and frozen marine catch, including Squid (Loligo bleekeri) and horse mackerel. China Marine Food Group Limited is based in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

