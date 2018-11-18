Analyzing Hasbro (HAS) & Big Tree Group (BIGG)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Hasbro pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Big Tree Group does not pay a dividend. Hasbro pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hasbro has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Hasbro shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Hasbro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hasbro and Big Tree Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro $5.21 billion 2.37 $396.60 million $5.46 17.90 Big Tree Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Big Tree Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hasbro and Big Tree Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro 1 5 9 0 2.53 Big Tree Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hasbro currently has a consensus target price of $105.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.80%. Given Hasbro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Big Tree Group.

Volatility & Risk

Hasbro has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Tree Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hasbro and Big Tree Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro 4.31% 34.61% 11.84% Big Tree Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hasbro beats Big Tree Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment markets and sells toy and game products primarily in the European, the Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The company's Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and movie and television entertainment operations. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as Internet-based e-tailers. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Big Tree Group Company Profile

Big Tree Group, Inc. engages in sourcing, contractual manufacturing, distributing, and exporting toys and related products. It sources various toys that are made of plastic, wood, metal, wool, and electronic materials primarily targeting children from infants to teenagers. The company offers infant appliances, games, balls, dolls, stuffed toys, transformers, racing track sets, play sets, water toys, and educational toys that could be operated by battery, manual power, wire control, remote control, voice control, infrared ray control, and other applications, as well as offers Big Tree Magic Puzzle (3D) products. It also provides 28/game stations, magician gears, toys, chesses, sport balls, fitness apparatus, exercise instruments, swimming pools, and roller skates, as well as adornments for the Christmas tree under the Big Tree Carnival and Big Tree brands. The company offers its sourcing services to distributors, trading companies, and wholesalers primarily located in mainland China, Hong Kong, Europe, South America, Asia and the United States; and Big Tree Magic Puzzle (3D) directly to consumers in China through its showrooms and airport locations, as well as through its Tmall.com online store. Big Tree Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shantou, China. Big Tree Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lins (HK) International Trading Limited.

