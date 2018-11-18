Analyzing Jammin Java (JAMN) & MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC)

Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) and MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jammin Java and MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A MCCORMICK & CO /SH 16.57% 21.83% 6.22%

Volatility & Risk

Jammin Java has a beta of -5.52, suggesting that its stock price is 652% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jammin Java and MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jammin Java $11.20 million 0.00 -$5.20 million N/A N/A MCCORMICK & CO /SH $4.83 billion 4.09 $477.40 million $4.26 35.21

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has higher revenue and earnings than Jammin Java.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jammin Java and MCCORMICK & CO /SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 N/A MCCORMICK & CO /SH 1 7 1 0 2.00

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus price target of $127.13, indicating a potential downside of 15.25%. Given MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MCCORMICK & CO /SH is more favorable than Jammin Java.

Dividends

MCCORMICK & CO /SH pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jammin Java does not pay a dividend. MCCORMICK & CO /SH pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Summary

MCCORMICK & CO /SH beats Jammin Java on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French, Frank's RedHot, Lawry's, Club House, Gourmet Garden, OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and Vahiné brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain's, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Industrial segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. McCormick & Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

