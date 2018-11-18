Analyzing JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) & John Wiley & Sons (JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) and JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.80 billion 1.75 $192.18 million N/A N/A JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A $1.80 billion 1.75 $192.18 million $3.43 15.92

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 11.65% 16.49% 6.80% JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A 11.65% 16.49% 6.80%

Volatility & Risk

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for John Wiley & Sons and JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A 0 2 1 0 2.33

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.85%. Given JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A is more favorable than John Wiley & Sons.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

