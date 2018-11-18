Analyzing Steel Partners (SPLP) & Dmc Global (BOOM)

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) and Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Partners and Dmc Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Partners -1.06% -2.95% -0.72% Dmc Global 4.56% 22.24% 12.35%

Dividends

Steel Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Dmc Global pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dmc Global pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steel Partners and Dmc Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Partners $1.37 billion 0.28 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Dmc Global $192.80 million 2.80 -$18.85 million $0.16 226.56

Steel Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Dmc Global.

Risk and Volatility

Steel Partners has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dmc Global has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Steel Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Dmc Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of Steel Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Dmc Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Steel Partners and Dmc Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Dmc Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dmc Global has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.97%. Given Dmc Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dmc Global is more favorable than Steel Partners.

Summary

Dmc Global beats Steel Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; manufactures and supplies fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications. It also designs, manufactures, and markets power electronics and protection, motion control, power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes used in various medical, commercial and military aerospace, computer, datacom, industrial, architectural and entertainment lighting, and telecom applications. In addition, the company provides meat-room blade products, repair services, and resale products for the meat and deli departments of supermarkets, restaurants, and meat and fish processing plants, as well as for electrical saws and cutting equipment distributors; cutting blades for bakeries; and wood cutting blade products for the pallet manufacturing, pallet recycler, and portable saw mill industries. Further, it manufactures and distributes foil, film, laminate, and holographic products; originates and funds consumer and small business loans; issues credit cards; takes deposits; participates in syndicated commercial and industrial, and asset based credit facilities and securitizations; and offers drilling and production services to the oil and gas industry. Steel Partners Holdings GP Inc. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc. engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, program managers, and independent sales representatives. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating systems and associated hardware, as well as seismic explosives for the oil and gas industry. It also offers carrier tubes and charge tubes, shaped charges, detonating cords, detonators, control panels, and perforating products to oilfield service companies. This segment sells its products through direct selling, distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

