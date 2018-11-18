Analyzing SWK (SWKH) and China Lending (CLDC)

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) and China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of China Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SWK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of China Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SWK and China Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWK -22.14% 1.53% 1.51% China Lending N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SWK and China Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWK 0 0 0 0 N/A China Lending 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SWK and China Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWK $37.49 million 3.39 $3.04 million N/A N/A China Lending $16.53 million 1.34 -$54.78 million N/A N/A

SWK has higher revenue and earnings than China Lending.

Volatility & Risk

SWK has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Lending has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SWK beats China Lending on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

China Lending Company Profile

China Lending Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides direct lending services in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. It offers loans to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company also provides financial consulting services. It serves customers in commerce and service, energy and mining, real estate, agriculture and husbandry, supply chain financing, manufacturing, consumer credit, and other industries. China Lending Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Urumqi, the People's Republic of China.

