Analyzing Wellesley Bancorp (WEBK) & Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Wellesley Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wellesley Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp $30.35 million 2.56 $3.18 million N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $485.95 million 3.21 $55.24 million $2.29 15.01

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Wellesley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Wellesley Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp 13.33% 9.18% 0.68% Berkshire Hills Bancorp 15.64% 8.33% 1.04%

Dividends

Wellesley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wellesley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Berkshire Hills Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wellesley Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellesley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.16%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Wellesley Bancorp.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Wellesley Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it provides investment advisory services and remote capture products; and engages in buying, selling, and holding securities. As of December 31, 2017, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through executive offices and five full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Newton, and Boston; limited- hour branch service office in Needham, Massachusetts; and one full-service branch office in Newton Centre and Boston, as well as wealth management offices located in Wellesley. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, and estate planning; and investment products, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, and mobile banking services; interest rate swaps; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc., offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance; employee benefits insurance; and life, health, and financial services insurance products. It serves retail, commercial, not- profit, and municipal deposit customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 113 full-service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Central New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

