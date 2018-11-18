Analyzing Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) & Home Depot (HD)

Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Wisdom Homes of America alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wisdom Homes of America and Home Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wisdom Homes of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Depot 0 8 18 0 2.69

Home Depot has a consensus target price of $203.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Home Depot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Depot is more favorable than Wisdom Homes of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Wisdom Homes of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Home Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Home Depot pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wisdom Homes of America does not pay a dividend. Home Depot pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Depot has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Wisdom Homes of America and Home Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wisdom Homes of America N/A N/A N/A Home Depot 10.00% 664.88% 23.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wisdom Homes of America and Home Depot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wisdom Homes of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Depot $100.90 billion 2.01 $8.63 billion $7.46 23.73

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Wisdom Homes of America.

Volatility and Risk

Wisdom Homes of America has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Depot has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Depot beats Wisdom Homes of America on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wisdom Homes of America

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers. The company also offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets, countertops, water heaters, and sheds; and professional installation in various categories sold through its in-home sales programs, such as roofing, siding, windows, cabinet refacing, furnaces, and central air systems, as well as acts as a contractor to provide installation services to its do-it-for-me customers through third-party installers. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves home owners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, handymen, property managers, building service contractors, and specialty tradesmen, such as installers. It also sells its products through online. As of January 28, 2018, the company operated 2,284 stores, including 1,980 in the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam; 182 in Canada; and 122 in Mexico. The Home Depot, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Homes of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Homes of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.