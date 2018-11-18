Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,572,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.49% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVXL. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PHH Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 169.6% in the second quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.61. Anavex Life Sciences Corp has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

