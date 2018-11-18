Andeavor (ANDV) Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Andeavor worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDV. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Andeavor by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,251,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter valued at about $154,009,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Andeavor by 9,275.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 772,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,271,000 after purchasing an additional 763,769 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Andeavor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 737,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Andeavor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $8,223,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,524,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $916,221.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,270,217 shares in the company, valued at $197,925,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANDV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Andeavor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.73.

NYSE:ANDV opened at $153.50 on Friday. Andeavor has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $163.19.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

