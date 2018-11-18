Anthem Inc (ANTM) is Rational Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,079 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 2.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 382.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 47.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Anthem by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $930,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $143,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,430.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,523. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.73.

ANTM stock opened at $286.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $290.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

