Antimatter (ANTX) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Antimatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Antimatter has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Antimatter has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00140180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00218046 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $544.84 or 0.09860472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Antimatter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antimatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antimatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antimatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

