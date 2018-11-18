AO World (AO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of AO World in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 160 ($2.09).

Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 125.20 ($1.64) on Friday. AO World has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.40 ($2.02).

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

