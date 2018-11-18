Apache Co. (APA) Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apache by 71.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,960 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $34,350,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Apache by 4,112.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 232,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apache by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after buying an additional 200,603 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Apache during the second quarter valued at $9,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. Apache’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APA shares. TheStreet raised Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.65.

In other news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dominic Ricotta sold 3,480 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $152,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,808.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

